Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 26, 3:18 AM EDT

Tennessee's Corker doubles down on his criticism of Trump

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Taking on a crowd of jeering union workers, standing up to a charismatic Democratic opponent on the man's home turf or lecturing upper management of one of the world's largest corporations, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker has rarely backed down from a fight.

So it came as little surprise to those who know him well that the pugnacious self-made multimillionaire doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump this week, calling him "utterly untruthful" and responsible for "the debasement of our nation."

The 65-year-old senator's decision not to run for re-election seems to have liberated him to speak more candidly about the president.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.