WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is offering his advice in the feud between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker: "Talk it out among yourselves."

Ryan took questions Wednesday about the war of words as Trump erroneously blamed Corker for the Iran nuclear deal and dismissed him as "liddle'" Corker. The Tennessee Republican suggested Trump was a man-child in an "adult day care center" and could lead the U.S. on the path to World War III.

Ryan also was asked about an ex-Republican congressman from New York, Michael Grimm, who spent eight months in prison for federal tax evasion. Grimm, with the backing of former White House adviser Steve Bannon, is challenging Republican Rep. Dan Donovan.

Ryan said: "I support Dan Donovan." Regarding Bannon, Ryan said: "It's a free country."