|
Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
- March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
- March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
- Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks
- Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
- Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Rob Porter
- Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
- Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
- Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
- Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
- Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
- July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
- July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
- July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
- May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
- May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
- March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
- Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
---
This story has corrected the spelling of Porter's first name to Rob, not Ron. With BC-US--Trump-Tillerson.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|