WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump will not visit the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea known as the Demilitarized Zone during his upcoming trip to Asia.

A senior administration official tells reporters during a White House background briefing that there's not enough time in the president's schedule to accommodate a visit.

The president will be visiting Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, to highlight the U.S.-South Korean partnership instead.

Every president but one since Ronald Reagan has visited the DMZ, which has separated the North and South for 64 years.

The official notes several Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, have recently made the trip.