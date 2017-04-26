Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 26, 2:59 PM EDT

Trump order seeks to limit federal role in K-12 education


Multimedia
Interactive: Becoming a Teacher in Mid-career
Survey of College Fundraising (PDF)
AP Poll: Public Education
Report on Loan Options for Community College Students (April 17, 2008)
An Alternative to Special Education
Latest News
Florida Senate apologizes for decades of reform school abuse

The Latest: San Diego school official sees Muslim bullying

School bus crash in Kentucky injures 14 students and driver

San Diego schools launches effort against Islamophobia

Affidavit: Teen threatened attack on Columbine anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to reduce the federal government's role in K-12 education.

Trump is giving Education Secretary Betsy DeVos 300 days to identify where Washington has overstepped its legal authority in education issues.

The secretary will then be able to modify and repeal regulations and guidance issued by her department.

Trump says previous administrations have wrongly forced states to comply with federal whims and dictates. He says the order is "another critical step to restoring local control."

The order is one of several Trump is signing this week as he seeks to rack up accomplishments by Saturday, his 100th day in office.

He promised during the campaign to give state and local governments more control over education.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.