WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Europe (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump returns to Europe this week.

Trump is facing his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin along the sidelines of an international summit in Germany. It will be Trump's first visit to Europe since he created anxiety by declining to explicitly endorse NATO's common defense treaty and scolded world leaders for not spending more on their military operations.

This time, Trump will be traveling to Poland for a speech and then to Germany for the annual Group of 20 summit. The president's visit to Poland will be watched for signs that the U.S. may act as a check against Russian aggression.

Trump's visit to Germany will include a session with Putin, as well as meetings with the leaders of China, Germany, Great Britain and others.

---

9:39 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to call European leaders ahead of the G-20 summit in Germany.

The White House said Trump has calls scheduled Monday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

The president travels later this week to Poland and then to the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. He is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 gathering.

Trump has drawn criticism in Europe for berating leaders over their military spending and for his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal.

Trump planned to make the calls from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he spent the weekend.

Trump was expected to return to the White House Monday evening.