Oct 23, 8:53 AM EDT

Trump defends call to fallen soldier's widow

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is defending his call to a fallen soldier's widow, saying he was "respectful" and did not forget the slain soldier's name.

Trump addressed the call on Twitter Monday after Myeshia Johnson, La David Johnson's widow, appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America." She said that in Trump's call to her last week he "couldn't remember my husband's name."

Johnson added: "The only way he could remember my husband's name was he told me he had my husband's report in front of him and that's when he actually said La David."

On Twitter, Trump said: "I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!"

Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa in an attack.

