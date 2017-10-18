WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is again tweeting about the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation.

The latest burst came Wednesday morning in response to the FBI's release of a heavily blacked-out draft memo from May 2016 by Director James Comey in preparation for closing the Clinton probe.

Trump tweeted that the letter, whose existence was previously known, shows the FBI had exonerated "Crooked Hillary Clinton" long before the investigation was complete. He tweeted: "James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her!"

Senior FBI officials have said that Comey and investigators had determined by the spring of 2016 that charges weren't warranted.

Clinton was interviewed in early July, just days before Comey announced the investigation's conclusion.