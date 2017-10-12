WASHINGTON (AP) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says President Donald Trump hopes to decide within a month whom he will choose to lead the Federal Reserve starting next year but is still going through the interview process.

Trump said two weeks ago that he had had four meetings to interview potential nominees for Fed chair and expected to decide within two to three weeks.

Interviewed on CNBC, Mnuchin says he is participating with the president in the interviews. He wouldn't confirm a published report that his own favorite candidate is Jerome Powell, the only Republican now on the Fed's board.

"There has been no decisions made, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on any of the people being considered one way or another," Mnuchin says.