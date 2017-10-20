Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 20, 5:00 PM EDT

Trump: Considering Powell and Taylor for Fed's top 2 posts

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is signaling that he is considering dual nominations for the Federal Reserve's top two jobs.

Trump may appoint Jerome Powell, a member of the Fed's board, potentially as chairman, and John Taylor, a Stanford University economist, as vice chairman, according to an interview with Trump that Fox Business outlined on its website Friday.

Asked about that possibility, Trump said, according to Fox Business: "It is in my thinking, and I have a couple of others things in my thinking but I like talent and they're both very talented people. It's a hard decision."

The interview is to air Sunday.

Speculation about Trump's choice has intensified amid reports that he is leaning against offering a second term to Janet Yellen, whose term as chair ends in February.

