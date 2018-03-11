WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's plan in response to school shootings (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include the creation of a new task force and an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attack.

But an official says the Trump plan will not include a call on states to increase the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons, as Trump has previously advocated. The official says that issue will be left to the task force to discuss.

The White House plans to release more details about the plan Sunday night, nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and staff dead.

In the weeks since the massacre, Trump has held listening sessions with lawmakers, survivors of recent school shootings and the families of victims.

---

12:10 p.m.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.

Shah says Trump will be reiterating his call for improvements to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff last month.

He says Trump will recommend that states raise the legal age to purchase certain firearms to 21 and will call for a task force to study the issue in more depth.

The White House has repeatedly pushed back the date for delivering its formal recommendations.

Shah spoke Sunday on ABC's "This Week."