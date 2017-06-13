Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 13, 10:41 AM EDT

Trump says heath care dropouts sign that Democrats 'gave up'


Multimedia
2010 health care poll
PDF copy of 13 Republican AGs threatening lawsuit
Nov. 2009 poll: Americans on health care
Health care overhaul
Efforts to stay young
Family joins in weight-loss camp experience
Alternatives for common food allergens
Wii therapy
Documents
AMA's Guidelines for Patient-Physician E-mail
Latest News
Study: New taxes could fund universal California health care

Sen. Cassidy's health care alternative jeered at town hall

The Latest: Sales, business tax may fund California health

Poll: GOP health bill a far cry from Trump promises

Dozens arrested after health-care protest in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the continued decline in the number of health care subscribers is a sign that the "obstructionist Democrats gave up."

Trump tweeted Tuesday, "2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist!"

About 16 percent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through health insurance markets had canceled by early spring, continuing a trend also reflected during the Obama years.

Figures released from the Health and Human Services Department on Monday show that 10.3 million people were signed up and paying their premiums as of March 15. That's 1.9 million fewer than the 12.2 million who initially signed up during open enrollment season, which ended Jan. 31.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.