Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 12:11 PM EDT

Ivanka Trump meets with Latina business owners

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Hispanic business leaders are meeting with top Trump administration officials, as well as first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable discussion Thursday morning with Hispanic women business owners at the Mayflower Hotel. It was part of a visit organized by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Another meeting is scheduled later Thursday with Hispanic business leaders and Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff.

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Javier Palomarez says Ivanka Trump spent an hour and a half with the business owners, talking about issues including entrepreneurship and science education.

Palomarez criticized Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, calling him a buffoon. He's since joined the president's National Diversity Coalition and says he's open to working with him on issues they agree on.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.