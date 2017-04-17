Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 17, 10:22 AM EDT

Trump goes after leading Democrat in Georgia race


Latest News
Trump goes after leading Democrat in Georgia race

Iowa voters say GOP lawmaker right to say no to health bill

Kansas outcome a warning to GOP as Georgia contest nears

The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run for Congress

Trump tweets for Kansas Republican in competitive House race
Election News
Trump goes after leading Democrat in Georgia race

The Latest: Michigan city rescinds 'sanctuary city' status

Trump tweets for Kansas Republican in competitive House race

McConnell reaches out to Romney about possible Senate bid

A look at the very rich men running for Illinois governor

New St. Louis mayor faces high crime that ravaged her family

Trump, transgender and police shootings dominate elections

The Latest: St. Louis soccer stadium funding defeated

The Latest: Ferguson re-elects Knowles as mayor

Chelsea Clinton: I'm not the person to defeat Trump
Latest News
In Paris, Pugachev seeks $12 billion from Russian state

Chechen leader decries 'attack' over gay persecution reports

UK: Royal Navy escorting 2 Russian warships through Channel

Kremlin: No 'reliable information' on Chechen gay killings

Russia, Iran and Syria issue warning to US

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is attacking the leading Democratic candidate running in a special election in a conservative Georgia congressional district.

On Twitter Monday, Trump said the "The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!"

Republicans are trying to prevent a massive upset in the primary on Tuesday. Democrats have united behind 30-year-old former congressional staffer Jon Ossoff, who has been boosted by opposition to Trump and an $8 million fundraising haul.

The primary includes 18 candidates - Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Republicans hope to force a June runoff with the GOP's top candidate by keeping Ossoff below 50 percent of the vote.

The Georgia primary comes a week after Republicans won a closer-than-expected special congressional victory in Kansas.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.