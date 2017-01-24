Eagle Herald











Jan 24, 7:57 AM EST

Tale of 2 cakes: Trump's inaugural treat mirrors Obama's

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tale of 2 cakes: Trump's inaugural treat mirrors Obama's

White House press secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie'

'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

Stephen Colbert to host Emmys on CBS in September

US Supreme Court won't hear 'Sister Wives' bigamy law appeal
Latest News
Obama exits the presidency voicing optimism for the future

Obama criticizes Congress for refusing to close Cuba prison

The Latest: Obama lashes out at Congress over Guantanamo

Black Americans weep for the Obama era and uncertain future

In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A patriotic cake cut by President Donald Trump at one of his inaugural balls Friday night was a replica of one served at an inaugural ball in 2013 for former President Barack Obama.

Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman made the Obama cake and highlighted its similarities with Trump's on Twitter early Saturday , noting that he didn't make the one for Trump.

Washington cake maker Tiffany MacIsaac tells The Washington Post that she was asked to recreate the one used at Obama's ball. She says she wasn't trying to upset Goldman.

Goldman, former star of the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," claimed no hard feelings in a tweet later Saturday, writing that it was "awesome" that his cake was remembered and the chef who recreated it "did a fantastic job."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.