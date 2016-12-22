Eagle Herald











Dec 22, 4:14 PM EST

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kim Raff

Latest News
New Mexico health exchange wrote letter in governor's name

Obama scraps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

AP FACT CHECK: Pence didn't call Michelle Obama 'vulgar'

In realist foreign policy, Obama found limits

Obama helped bring back economy, restless voters chose Trump

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.

The Beach Boys also confirmed Thursday that they've been asked to perform at the inauguration. A spokesman said the group, which has a busy January schedule, has not decided yet.

Earlier this month, Trump's inaugural committee announced that "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.