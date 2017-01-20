AP Radio AP Radio News:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, vowing that "through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other."

Millions gathered in Washington to witness the peaceful handover of power, with outgoing President Barack Obama looking on as the billionaire businessman received the presidential oath of office.

Meanwhile, across Washington, not everyone was celebrating. Hundreds protested - at times, clashing with police - to voice their disapproval to the incoming administration.

Some images of the day, as captured by photographers of The Associated Press.

