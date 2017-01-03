Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 4:35 PM EST

Story on Rockettes meeting over Trump performance criticized


Latest News
Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

The Latest: Obama visits center on US-Asia-Pacific relations

Obama has few options to protect young immigrants

Trump ally asked to resign from school board over insults

President Obama starts day with workout on Hawaii vacation

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Madison Square Garden Co. is slamming an article from Marie Claire that details a private meeting between its executive chairman and the Radio City Rockettes over a performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Marie Claire reported Tuesday that chairman James Dolan told the dancers Dec. 27 that it was "very appropriate" that they perform at the inauguration and other historical moments. The meeting came days after a dancer said she was "embarrassed" by the gig, triggering calls for a boycott of the Rockettes by some on social media.

MSG Co. employs the Rockettes. The company says Dolan stood behind his comments, but the story came from an unauthorized recording by someone there. The company says the recording "was deceitful and cowardly" and it was disappointed the story was posted.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.