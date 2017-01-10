Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 2:56 PM EST

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson decline Trump invite

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

NEW YORK (AP) -- British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Trump's "staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye."

A spokeswoman for the transition did not to respond to a request for comment.

Ferguson, a runner-up on "The X Factor" in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday that she would have only performed at the Jan. 20 inauguration if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans.

She wrote: "I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected."

