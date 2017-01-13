Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 13, 1:38 PM EST

Don's what? Portable toilet names covered for inauguration

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthew Daly

Interactives
Producers Tap Old Wells in Search of Oil
Latest News
Obamas donate daughters' swing set to Washington shelter

Havana hails end to special US immigration policy for Cubans

Obama ends visa-free path for Cubans who make it to US soil

In tearful farewell, Obama awards Biden the Medal of Freedom

Obama names 3 national monuments honoring civil rights

WASHINGTON (AP) -- It's the great port-a-potty cover-up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Workers preparing for the inauguration Jan. 20 have taped over the name of the company - "Don's Johns" - that has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events.

Virginia-based Don's Johns calls itself the Washington area's top provider of portable toilet rentals. But the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers.

Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.

The company's name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee had no immediate comment Friday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.