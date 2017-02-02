AP Radio AP Radio News:

AP Sources: US readies sanctions on Iran after missile test

By VIVIAN SALAMA and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is preparing to levy sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the decision.

The sanctions are expected to be levied as early as Friday. Up to two dozen Iranian individuals, companies and possibly government agencies could be penalized.

The sanctions come on the heels of the Trump administration's warning that it was putting Iran "on notice" after the missile test.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, says the U.S. has been consulting with allies in Europe and elsewhere on the matter. Dubowitz says he has been advising the administration and Congress on Iran issues.

The U.S. officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming sanctions.

