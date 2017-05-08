WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is set to announce several nominees to fill federal court openings.

A White House official said Monday that a formal announcement would come later in the day, with names released at an afternoon press briefing.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans in advance.

Trump's plan on judicial nominations was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump's first nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined the court last month. Trump has hailed his confirmation as a key achievement of his first days in office. Gorsuch was on a list of potential candidates Trump released during his campaign.