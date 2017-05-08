WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump announcing a slate of possible judge nominees (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

The White House has announced 10 people, many of them judges, President Donald Trump intends to nominate for positions on federal courts.

A statement Monday names judges John K. Bush of Kentucky and Joan Larsen of Michigan as nominees for the bench of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. David Stras of Minnesota was nominated for the 8th Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana will be nominated to serve on the 7th Circuit. Kevin C. Newsom of Alabama will be nominated as a circuit judge on the 11th Circuit.

Also nominated for federal court positions are David Nye of Idaho, Scott L. Palk of Oklahoma and Damien M. Schiff of California.

The president will also nominate two people for federal judgeships: Dabney L. Friedrich of Washington, D.C., and Terry F. Moorer of Alabama.

---

6 p.m.

The Trump administration has named the first slate of judges and other law professionals it plans to nominate for key posts as President Donald Trump works to pack the nation's federal courts with more conservative voices.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that the names of 10 nominees would be announced Monday. As of Monday evening, only two had been announced.

Joan Larsen, who currently serves on Michigan's Supreme Court, will be nominated by Trump to serve on the 6th Circuit Court of Ap0peals.

David Stras, a justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court bench, will be nominated for the 8th Circuit.

The White House would not comment on the delay in announcing the remaining eight nominees.

All nominees would require Senate confirmation.

--

9:42 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a slate of judges and other law professionals who could fill federal court openings.

A White House official said Monday that a formal announcement would come later in the day, with names released at an afternoon press briefing.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans in advance.

Trump's plan on judicial nominations was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump's first nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined the court last month. Trump has hailed his confirmation as a key achievement of his first days in office. Gorsuch was on a list of potential candidates Trump released during his campaign.