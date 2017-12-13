WASHINGTON (AP) -- The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says two of President Donald Trump's nominees for federal judge are going nowhere.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters on Wednesday that, based on his conversations with the White House, he doesn't expect the controversial nominations of Brett Talley and Jeff Mateer to move forward.

In speeches, Mateer has described transgender children as evidence of "Satan's plan."

Talley has never argued a case in court and was rated "unanimously unqualified" by the American Bar Association.

Grassley said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that he told the White House to rethink both nominations.

Mateer was tapped to be a federal judge in Texas, while Talley was picked for U.S. District Court in Alabama.