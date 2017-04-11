Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Trump tweets for Kansas Republican in competitive House race


WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says a "wonderful guy" is running for Congress whose help he needs on overhauling the health care and tax systems.

Trump tweeted Tuesday about Republican Ron Estes, who is vying to fill the seat that opened when Mike Pompeo resigned to head the CIA. But Democratic civil rights attorney James Thompson has made Tuesday's special election for a Kansas House seat long held by Republicans surprisingly competitive.

Trump says "Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas. A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform)."

The tweet follows get-out-the-vote calls that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recorded for Estes.

Trump tells callers in the recording that Estes "needs your vote and needs it badly."

