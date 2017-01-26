Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 26, 1:19 PM EST

Filing by Puzder's co. gives window into conflict with Trump

By LAURIE KELLMAN and JEFF HORWITZ
Associated Press Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's choice for labor secretary is CEO of a fast food empire that is outsourcing jobs, a stark contrast with Trump's scathing attacks on companies that send jobs overseas.

A filing with the Department of Labor and Trump's criticism of outsourcing could be raised at Andrew Puzder's confirmation hearing Feb. 7, with Democrats questioning how well he can advocate for workers.

Puzder's company, CKE Restaurants Inc., notified the government in August of 2010 that it was outsourcing its restaurant information technology division to the Philippines. The department found that contributed to layoffs, making CKE workers eligible for federally funded benefits.

The company said in a statement that the outsourcing enabled CKE "to improve the quality of service levels to their restaurants."

