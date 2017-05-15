Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 15, 11:53 AM EDT

Trump's lawyer defends posting photo of daughter in lingerie

AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) -- A personal lawyer for President Donald Trump who posted a picture of his daughter wearing lingerie from a modeling shoot is firing back at critics on Twitter.

Michael Cohen posted the picture Sunday night of daughter Samantha Blake Cohen wearing a black bra and tights. He wrote: "So proud of my Ivy League daughter...brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick," a reference to the pioneering model and actress.

Some Twitter users responded to the post by calling it inappropriate. Cohen fired back by calling one user a "hater" and explaining that his daughter was recreating a famous Sedgwick pose. He asked another critic if she was jealous.

Cohen is a former Trump Organization executive who served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign.

