WASHINGTON (AP) -- Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron bid a brief adieu to the White House on Tuesday for a visit with the works of Paul Cezanne at the National Gallery of Art.

The first ladies of the United States and France toured an exhibit of about 60 portraits by the French post-Impressionist painter.

They paused near a portrait of Cezanne's father reading a newspaper in a chair. Mary Morton, the museum's curator of French paintings, explained that the painter had a difficult relationship with his father, who was a banker and wanted his son to become a lawyer.

The first ladies each wore white suits and stilettos. Mrs. Trump added a wide-brimmed white hat to her ensemble.

At least in front of the cameras, Mrs. Macron did much of the chatting with the curators. Cezanne is one of France's most celebrated artists. He is known for capturing a moment in time in his works and is regarded as a major influence on other painters, such as Pablo Picasso.

"Merci," Mrs. Macron said, as she and Mrs. Trump rounded a fountain in an interior courtyard. Asked later whether she was enjoying her time in Washington, she nodded and said in English, "Thank you."

It was the second day of French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's visit to Washington. Later Tuesday, the Trumps are hosting the couple at the administration's first state dinner.