Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 11, 3:06 PM EST

Zinke, House GOP face criticism over Patagonia attacks

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
30 years later, Wall Street remembers 'Wall Street'

Jobless rate for Latinos drops to a record low

A stronger global economy is helping boost the US job market

Official: Lawsuit could 'imperil' Foxconn, other projects

Where Americans found jobs: Manufacturing and health care

Robust US hiring underscores economy's growing momentum

German exports decline for 2nd month, trade surplus narrows

Japan economy gains momentum, grows 2.5 percent in July-Sept

Japan reports economy grew 2.5 pct year-on-year in July-Sept

German factory orders see 3rd straight gain in October

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and House Republicans are escalating their feud with an outdoor retail company that opposes the Trump administration's plan to shrink two sprawling Utah national monuments.

The House Natural Resources Committee said in a tweet that clothing giant Patagonia is "lying" about Trump's plan in order "to sell more products to wealthy elitist urban dwellers from New York to San Francisco."

The tweet comes after Patagonia replaced its usual home page with a black screen and stark message: "The President Stole Your Land." Patagonia filed suit last week to block the planned reduction to Bears Ears National Monument.

Zinke retweeted the Resources committee post on his official account.

Former government ethics chief Walter Shaub tweeted that Zinke "misused his official position by retweeting this wildly inappropriate tweet."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.