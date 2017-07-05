AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 5, 11:24 AM EDT

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership mark after tweets

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership mark after tweets

Smackdown! Trump's insult act comes from pro wrestling hype

The Latest: In tweet blitz, Trump defends social media use

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host

NEW YORK (AP) -- Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reached their biggest audience ever when they talked Friday about President Donald Trump's tweets about their show.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that 1.66 million people watched the MSNBC morning show the day after the tweets. That narrowly beat the show's previous record, which came the day after Trump was elected last year.

Trump, in denouncing the show last week, wrote that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a facelift" when he saw them around the New Year.

Friday's "Morning Joe" proved more popular than Trump's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends." Even Trump tweeted that he watched "Morning Joe" on Friday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.