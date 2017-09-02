WASHINGTON (AP) -- In a story Sept. 1 about President Donald Trump's nominee for NASA administrator, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine is a Navy Reservist. Bridenstine is a member of the 137th Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Trump to nominate Oklahoma congressman to lead NASA

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma congressman to serve as the next administrator of NASA.

Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

The congressman serves in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and is a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.