Questions immigrants must answer to become citizens
Immigrants who want to become citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.
Here are some sample questions:
1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? Answer: Bill of Rights.
2. How many amendments does the Constitution have? Answer: 27.
3. What is the name of the current president of the United States? Answer: Donald Trump.
4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Answer: Speaker of the House.
5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court? Answer: nine.
6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution? Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.
7. When was the Constitution written? Answer: 1787.
8. Who was the first president? Answer: George Washington.
9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.? Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.
10. Who did the United States fight in World War II? Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.
