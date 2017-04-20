WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown to be the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

Brown supported Trump during the presidential campaign and had been considered for other administration jobs, including secretary of Veterans Affairs. Brown is a veteran.

The Senate must confirm the nomination. The White House announced Trump's plans on Thursday.

Brown represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate from 2010 to 2013 after winning a special election to fill the seat held by the late Ted Kennedy, a Democrat.

Brown lost the seat to Elizabeth Warren. In 2014, he was the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire but lost to incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Brown is currently a contributor to Fox News Channel.