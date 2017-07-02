Eagle Herald











Jul 2, 10:57 AM EDT

In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

It's not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.

Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.""

