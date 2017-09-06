AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 6

Trump pick to head NASA faces fight over climate comments

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's choice to head NASA is facing a contentious Senate confirmation over his past comments dismissive of global warming as a man-made problem.

Trump has tapped three-term Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine of Oklahoma to oversee the space agency, a job that often goes to astronauts or scientists. If confirmed, Bridenstine would be the first member of Congress to lead the agency during its nearly 60-year existence.

Both Republicans and Democrats forecast a battle over the nomination.

Bridenstine said in a 2013 speech on the House floor: "Global temperatures stopped rising 10 years ago. Global temperature changes, when they exist, correlate with sun output and ocean cycles."

NASA studies climate change and emphasizes that climate-warming trends are "extremely likely due to human activities."

