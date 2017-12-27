WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway will be the first foreign leader to call on President Donald Trump in the new year.

The White House announced Tuesday that Trump will welcome Solberg to the White House on Jan. 10. The White House says Trump looks forward to exchanging views with Solberg on relations between the U.S. and Norway, as well as on how to make progress on regional and global security issues and economic prosperity.

The leaders also plan to discuss defense and security goals within NATO and the coalition aligned against the Islamic State group, along with trade matters.

The White House announced the visit while Trump was in Florida for the holidays.