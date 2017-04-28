ATLANTA (AP) -- The Latest on the NRA's annual convention (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is reviving what has been called a racist insult against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He's calling her "Pocahontas."

That's a reference to claims she made about being part Native American.

Trump is speaking at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Atlanta on his 99th day in office.

He'd been talking about having the group's support if he decides to run for a second term.

He says he has "a feeling that in the next election you're going to be swamped with candidates," adding: "It may be Pocahontas, remember that."

He's also reassuring members that he's fight for them, saying: "you came through for me, and I am going to come through for you."

---

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to turn out for a special congressional race that is being viewed as a referendum on his presidency.

Trump, speaking at the annual National Rifle Convention Friday in Atlanta, called for Karen Handel to take the seat vacated by Tom Price, who resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as health secretary.

Handel emerged from a crowded Republican primary field to be the nominee. Trump called such battles "too nerve shattering."

Trump will appear at a fundraiser for her later Friday.

On June 20, she will face Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff, who used an anti-Trump wave and nearly won the seat outright, finishing almost 30 points ahead of Handel, the top Republican vote-getter.

---

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has taken the stage at the NRA annual meeting - a return to the most powerful gun lobby where he garnered significant support during last year's election.

Trump declared to the crowd: "The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end."

Trump is the first sitting president since 1983 to address the NRA annual meeting. It's being held in Atlanta through the weekend.

---

1:45 p.m.

The chief lobbyist for the National Rifle Administration told the group's convention that on Election Day, "our candidate became our president."

Chris Cox received repeated ovations as he addressed the NRA's 146th annual meeting. Cox named some of the key appointees in the Trump administration, including newly installed Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The applause was interspersed with boos as he mentioned Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Cox said, "The men and women of the (NRA) haven't backed down from a fight in 146 years, and we sure as hell weren't scared of Hillary Clinton."

---

1:35 p.m.

The NRA's leadership forum is under way, about an hour later than planned. It has kicked off with an address by retired Marine Lt. Gen. Oliver North.

He's kicking it off with an invocation.

It ended with the crowd yelling "Amen!" The group then segued into the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

President Donald Trump was expected to speak at the event later Friday.

---

12:35 p.m.

People advocating for stricter gun control measures are gathering in downtown Atlanta ahead of President Donald Trump's appearance at the National Rifle Association's annual convention.

Protesters are carrying signs supporting background checks for gun sales and criticizing NRA political donations as blood money.

Several speakers at an initial gathering at a park near the convention center where Trump is to speak encouraged a crowd of about 70 people to get involved in state and federal politics.

Protesters also held a "die-in," lying down on the park's lawn to symbolize victims of gun violence before marching toward the convention center.

---

12 p.m.

Boos erupted inside the NRA convention hall as a clip of a TV ad appeared on giant screens showing images of Hillary Clinton.

The ad portrayed Clinton as a habitual liar. It ended with the NRA symbol beside the words "No more lies. Defeat Hillary." At that, the gun-friendly crowded erupted into cheers.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump falsely suggested Clinton wanted to abolish the Second Amendment. Clinton backed tougher restrictions on gun ownership.

Since last year's defeat, Clinton has said she does not intend to run for public office again.

---

10:55 a.m.

No guns at a gun convention? That seems contradictory but at least for the forum where President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association, attendees aren't allowed to bring in firearms.

Guns are allowed in most public places in Georgia, including the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta where the NRA is holding its annual meeting through the weekend. But as with most presidential appearances, firearms aren't allowed.

The NRA was providing lockers for free so people could stow their firearms while inside the room where Trump was to speak Friday afternoon.

Also, each person entering the hall at the center had to go through metal detectors and have bags inspected.

---

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years when he speaks Friday at the group's annual meeting.

The president's trip to Atlanta also serves as his first foray into a congressional race since taking office. Trump will attend a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel.

Trump has been a champion of gun rights and supportive of NRA efforts to loosen restrictions on gun ownership. During the campaign, he promised to do away with President Barack Obama's efforts to strengthen background checks.

According to the NRA, the last president to address an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan, who spoke in 1983.