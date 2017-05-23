WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has selected Kristine Svinicki, chairwoman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, to lead the panel for another five years.

Trump had previously named her to lead the five-member panel through June. Svinicki, a Republican and a nuclear engineer, has served on the commission since 2008.

Trump also nominated two other Republicans to fill out the commission: Annie Caputo, a Senate aide and former Exelon executive, and former South Carolina Public Service Commission Chairman David Wright.

All three appointments require confirmation by the Senate.

The NRC oversees the nation's fleet of commercial nuclear power plants, as well as storage and disposal of nuclear waste and other issues related to nuclear power.

Svinicki has worked at the Energy Department and as a GOP aide to the Senate Armed Services Committee.