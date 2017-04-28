Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 28, 11:43 AM EDT

The Latest: Trump signs order to expand ocean oil drilling


WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on an executive order that could lead to expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back restrictions on oil drilling in the Arctic.

Trump says at a White House signing ceremony, "Today, we're unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs."

The order also directs his energy secretary to review regulations overseeing drilling and former President Barack Obama's five-year drilling plan.

It's Trump's latest move to undo his predecessor's environmental protection efforts in his first 100 days in office.

