Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 13, 9:48 AM EST

Prominent black supporter of Trump set to leave White House

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Prominent black supporter of Trump set to leave White House

Red Nose Day returns to NBC in 2018 to raise money for kids

CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat

NBC's 'Today' in ratings lead after Matt Lauer's firing

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters - plans to leave the administration next month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.

Manigault Newman's decision comes at the start of what's expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.

The White House said last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice." She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.