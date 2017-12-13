Eagle Herald











Former "Apprentice" figure Omarosa leaving White House staff

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters - plans to leave the administration next month, the White House said Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.

Manigault Newman's decision comes at the start of what's expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.

The White House said last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice." She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.

