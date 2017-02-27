WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the Academy Awards ceremony "focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end."

He said it was "sad" that the awards ceremony botched the crowning of "Moonlight" as the Oscar-winning best picture after initially giving the top prize to "La La Land." Trump made the comments in an interview with Breitbart News, noting that for the Oscars "to end that way was sad."

The president was attending a Governors' Ball at the White House during most of Sunday's awards ceremony. The annual Oscars ceremony had a political edge, with many winners, presenters and host Jimmy Kimmel taking digs at Trump.

Trump said the Oscars ceremony "didn't feel like a very glamorous evening," adding: "there was something very special missing."