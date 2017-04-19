Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 19, 12:38 PM EDT

Trump to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on May 3

By VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD' ah-BAHS') next month.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced Wednesday that the visit is scheduled for May 3.

The two leaders are expected to address options for pursuing peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump broke with longtime U.S. policy in February when he withheld clear support for an independent Palestine, saying he could endorse a one-nation solution to the conflict.

During a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, "I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like."

But Trump also has asked Israel to "hold off" on Jewish settlement construction in territory the Palestinians claim for their future state.

