WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Trump signed the proclamation at a White House ceremony attended by six veterans of the attack. They engaged in banter with the president during the event.

Trump called the men "heroes" and said, "All American hearts are filled with gratitude for their service, their sacrifice and their presence here today."

Trump paid a visit to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor and its memorial to the USS Arizona last month before he departed for his trip to Asia.

The surprise attack by Japan killed more than 2,000 Americans and plunged the U.S. into World War II.