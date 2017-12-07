Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 7, 3:05 PM EST

Trump signs proclamation marking Pearl Harbor Day

AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Interactives
A Pearl Harbor Survivor Remembers
Photos: Pearl Harbor 1941

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Trump signed the proclamation at a White House ceremony attended by six veterans of the attack. They engaged in banter with the president during the event.

Trump called the men "heroes" and said, "All American hearts are filled with gratitude for their service, their sacrifice and their presence here today."

Trump paid a visit to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor and its memorial to the USS Arizona last month before he departed for his trip to Asia.

The surprise attack by Japan killed more than 2,000 Americans and plunged the U.S. into World War II.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.