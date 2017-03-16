Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 11:39 AM EDT

White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Boeing executive to serve as deputy secretary of defense.

The Trump administration has struggled to fill top Pentagon positions, with two of its four previous selections having withdrawn.

A White House announcement Thursday says Trump plans to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the No. 2 official at the Pentagon. If confirmed by the Senate, he would succeed Robert Work, an Obama administration holdover.

The White House also announced plans to nominate a budget chief, deputy budget chief, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense, a deputy to the Pentagon's policy chief, and director of an office charged with providing independent analysis of military programs.

