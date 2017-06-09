WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump plans to visit Poland next month as part of his second foreign trip.

The White House says the trip will be aimed at reaffirming America's "steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies." The White House says Trump will also emphasize his commitment to strengthening NATO's "collective defense."

During a visit to NATO headquarters on his first foreign trip, Trump did not explicitly affirm his commitment to Article 5 - the alliance's "one for all, all for one" defense agreement. Amid questions about his commitment, Trump did back Article 5 during a news conference Friday.

Trump's trip to Poland will be followed by a stop in Hamburg, Germany, for the Group of 20 summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to attend the meeting.