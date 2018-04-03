WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump had separate phone conversations with two leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region, discussing the ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors.

Trump spoke Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar. The White House says Trump stressed the importance of resolving the Persian Gulf dispute in both calls.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have blockaded Qatar since June, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

With Saudi Arabia, Trump also stressed the importance of achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians and discussed efforts to defeat the Islamic State group. With Qatar, he discussed Iran's actions in the region.