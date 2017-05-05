Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 5, 1:34 PM EDT

Wisconsin-based atheist group sues Trump over church order


MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin-based atheist group has filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down President Donald Trump's order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting religious organizations' political activity.

A 1954 law prohibits tax-exempt charitable organizations, such as churches, from participating in political campaigns. Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the Treasury Department not to take "adverse action" against churches or religious organizations for political speech.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit on Thursday arguing that Trump's order gives churches preferential treatment in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

A message left at the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday seeking a response to the lawsuit wasn't immediately returned.

