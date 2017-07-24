WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions Monday to be "quiet."

A White House reporter called out questions as Trump posed for photographs with interns in the East Room. Asked if Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign, Trump rolled his eyes. When the reporter asked the president if he had a message on health care, Trump said "quiet."

The president then told the interns that the reporter "was not supposed to do that" and was "breaking a code."

Reporters typically call out questions to the president when covering photo ops or bill signings. The president frequently answers.

Trump last week named Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. Scaramucci has said he'd like to hit the "reset button" with the media.