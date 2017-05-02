AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 2, 5:25 PM EDT

AP source: Yates to testify on warning White House on Flynn

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

Latest News
Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling

Chechen gays survive torture, flee to Moscow safe houses

The Latest: Merkel: Disinformation won't hurt German vote

Hungary: Protesters reject government's closer Russia links

Gay activists detained in Russia at protest against torture
The Latest: US, Russia agree to increased diplomacy on Syria
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is expected to testify to Congress next week that she warned the White House that President Donald Trump's national security adviser's contacts with the Russian ambassador could leave him compromised.

That's according to a person who's been briefed on that Jan. 26 conversation about Michael Flynn and who is knowledgeable about Yates's plans for her testimony Monday.

The person says Yates will testify she alerted White House counsel Don McGahn about discrepancies between the administration's statements on Flynn's contact with the ambassador and what really transpired. The White House fired Flynn weeks later after concluding that he had misled them about his conversation.

Yates is to appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee. It will be her first public account of her White House conversation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.